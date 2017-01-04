Albemarle County Woman Celebrates 105th Birthday

We all look for the secret to living a long life, but one woman in Albemarle County says there's no magic potion, it just happens.

On Wednesday Evelyn Harris celebrated her 105th birthday at Our Lady of Peace, a senior living community where she's been living since 2008.

Harris had a special message for all her family and friends who were there to celebrate.

"I would just like to say to everybody that I hope that everyone here can one day have an occasion to celebrate a birthday as I am doing this afternoon,” said Harris. “I love the excitement of the whole thing and frankly I don't mind being, it's a good way of life."

Harris was born in Louisiana on January 4, 1912. She moved to New York City when she was 25 and worked as a newspaper reporter before coming to central Virginia.