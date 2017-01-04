Man Running Across the Country Passes Through Central Virginia

A man running cross country to lend veterans a hand came through part of central Virginia on Wednesday.

George Chmiel passed through the Charlottesville area as part of a more than 3,000 mile jog.

He started his journey in San Diego on September 11. The run is part of an effort to raise money and awareness for military veterans and suicide among servicemen and women.

"I don't think we do enough to take care of them, and I think with all the division in this country right now, and the hatred and the finger-pointing out there, we need some positive examples of people giving back and showing some messages of hope," said Chmiel.

Chmiel made his way down Route 250 West of Charlottesville, and he plans to finish his journey in New York City at the site of Ground Zero.