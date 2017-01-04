Medicaid Waiver Program Discussed in Richmond

On Wednesday dozens of people asked Virginia lawmakers to please up the ante to support people with disabilities.

The requests came at a public hearing on the budget in Richmond Wednesday afternoon. Most of those who spoke are parents or caretakers of people with developmental or intellectual disabilities.

Some of these families have been on a waiting list for years to receive a waiver for help with medical bills and other services. The Medicaid waiver program was redesigned last year, and many of the parents are hoping to benefit from changes to the program.

The new waivers are supposed to be less costly per person, but a few raised concerns with the updated screening process.

In theory, the system addresses those with the most urgent care needs. One father caring for sons with cerebral palsy and Asperger's says he hopes the state will consider his health as a factor.

"I'm in bad health. I want Brian to have a good home and everything when I'm gone, and that could be today or it could be 15 years from now. I'm not sure," said Wallace Blackburn, a parent of disabled children.

Other parents implored the General Assembly not to make budget cuts to their programs.

The legislature and the governor have been working on how to eliminate more than a billion dollars out of the state's two-year budget. Lawmakers and the governor plan to strike a deal on budget amendments in the next couple of months.