Amtrak Adding Expansion to Roanoke from Charlottesville

Amtrak will be expanding service in Virginia this year, giving people traveling out of Charlottesville another option.

Wednesday, a state transportation official confirmed that a project to extend train service from Charlottesville to Roanoke is on track to finish this fall. Right now that train line ends in Lynchburg.

Officials also say they are continuing to explore the idea of adding an extra train between Lynchburg and Charlottesville.

“We've allocated funds in our budget for what we call a second Lynchburg frequency, but that project is not quite ready for service by the end of this year,” said Chris Smith with the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation.

Charlottesville’s Amtrak station can already be a busy spot for passengers.

Councilor Kathy Galvin says the new train service to Roanoke adds new urgency to Charlottesville’s infrastructure and parking situations.

“We're already bursting at the seams of the little station that we've got now. That means, again, we really need to be on top of the parking,” Galvin said.

Amtrak’s service extension is expected to begin once construction on the new platform in Roanoke is complete.