Verona Men Charged Following SWAT Incident in Augusta County

Authorities have taken two men into custody following a standoff that lasted for hours.

Deputies with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office were called out to Blue Ridge Apartments a little after 8 a.m. Wednesday. A man reportedly told them that he and other individuals were being held against their will at the apartment complex.

The victim claimed 29-year-old Levi Scott Madison hit him in the face with a gun multiple times, forced him to give up a debit card, and emptied his bank account.

Twenty-one-year-old Brandon Simpson of Verona was arrested and charged in the incident as well.

The sheriff’s office's SWAT and Negotiations Teams, as well as officers with the Staunton Police Department responded to the scene.

Verona Elementary School, which is near the scene of the standoff, was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure.

Madison and Simpson are charged with assault and battery, abduction by force, robbery, and the use of a firearm in commission of felony.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be pending.

Release the Augusta County Sheriff's Office:



On January 4, 2017 at 0810, the ACSO was dispatched to Blue Ridge Apartments for a male that had been assaulted and held against his will throughout the night.



A second call for service revealed that the suspect, 29-year-old Levi Scott Madison, may have other people inside his apartment being held against their will.



The victim in this incident was allegedly struck in the face numerous times with a firearm and then was forced to hand over his debit card. His bank account was subsequently emptied.



Deputies responded and attempted several times to make contact at the apartment, but were unable to do so. The Sheriff’s Office SWAT and Negotiations Teams, as well as, Staunton PD CIRT Team responded.



A loud speaker was utilized to make contact with Madison. In response, Madison opened the door and was confronted by members of the SWAT team.



Madison attempted to retreat back into the apartment, but was taken into custody by SWAT operators without further incident.



Madison has been charged with the following: 18.2-47 Abduction by force

18.2-58 Robbery

18.2-53.1 Use of a firearm in commission of felony

18.2-57 Assault and battery As a precautionary measure, the Verona Elementary School was placed on lockdown by the Sheriff’s Office. A number of deputies provided security to the school to ensure the safety of the children.



The investigation is ongoing at this time, additional charges may be pending.