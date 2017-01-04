Waynesboro's Fishburne Military School Preparing for Presidential Inauguration

Waynesboro's Fishburne Military School is preparing to represent Virginia in the presidential inaugural parade.

160 cadets will march down Pennsylvania Avenue for Republican President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20. It's the first time in the 138-year-old school's history that the entire corps will take the national stage.

“It's one of the highest successes I've asked for, but it's also a big challenge. It's not just simple as getting going. It's a big responsibility we have, we've got a big job ahead of us,” said Luciano Dolfi, the corps battalion commander at Fishburne Military School.

“I think it's important for them to understand we're not going there for Donald Trump. If Mrs. Clinton had won, we're not going there for her. We're going for the office of the presidency of the United States,” said Captain Mark Black, the superintendent of Fishburne Military School.

The corps practiced its drill Wednesday afternoon for the first time since finding out Friday it was selected for the parade.