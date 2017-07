Release from Harrisonburg Fire Department:



Harrisonburg, VA. – The Harrisonburg Fire Department (HFD) has determined the fire, which occurred last month, at a residence along Main Street was intentionally set.



On December 12 around 7:45 p.m., HFD responded to the report of a structure fire in the 800 block of North Main Street.



Upon arrival, firefighters noticed smoke showing from the roof on the north side of the house and the fire was quickly extinguished.



No injuries were reported and the residence was vacant at the time of the incident.



HFD’s fire marshal’s office immediately began an investigation into the cause of the fire. Through their investigation, it was determined that an ignitable liquid was used to set the fire, which was confirmed by laboratory testing.



Sarwat Barzanji, 46, of Harrisonburg was arrested and charged with one count of arson of a dwelling house and attempt to obtain money by false pretense. He was arrested on December 30, 2016.



Barzanji is the owner of the home but resided elsewhere.



Information about the Harrisonburg Fire Department is always available at www.HarrisonburgVA.gov/fire.