Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Dept. to Host Sexual Health Testing Clinic

Release from the Thomas Jefferson Health District:



(Charlottesville, Va.) – In an effort to help people take control of their health in the New Year, the Thomas Jefferson Health District’s (TJHD) Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department will host a Free Sexual Health Testing Clinic on Saturday, January 7, 2017, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.



Community members can walk-in to this clinic to receive free screenings for common Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) such as Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, HIV, Syphilis, and in certain instances, Hepatitis B and C virus. Rapid HIV and Hepatitis C testing will also be available with results in twenty minutes.



“We hope this Saturday clinic will provide an opportunity for people to get tested who may not have time during regular business hours,” said Clare Ruday, TJHD public health nurse. “Most STIs are asymptomatic so we encourage everyone to stop by the health department to get tested.”



Sexual Health Testing Clinic

Saturday, January 7, 2017 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department, 1138 Rose Hill Drive, Charlottesville, Va.



Event will include free:

STI testing for Syphilis, Gonorrhea, Chlamydia, HIV, Hepatitis B and C.

Rapid HIV and Hepatitis C testing with results in twenty minutes.

Food and door prizes.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are almost 20 million new STI diagnoses each year in the United States, many can be cured and many can be treated.



For more information about Saturday’s clinic or STI testing, call the Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department at (434) 972-6200 or the #TJstatus testing line at (434) 767-TEST.