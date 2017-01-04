Charlottesville Mayor Working with Landmark Hotel Owner

Upgrades may finally be coming to Charlottesville’s long-delayed Landmark Hotel.

The hotel has sat unfinished on the Downtown Mall since construction stopped in January 2009. The project was purchased at auction by Dewberry Capital of Atlanta in June 2012.

Mayor Mike Signer ran on a campaign promise to do something about the construction site, and now that may be happening.

The mayor says he is continuing to work with owner John Dewberry.

Signer says he and the rest of the Charlottesville City Council should have a decision in the next few weeks on an agreement to receive a site plan from Dewberry.

“It has to meet the tests of my colleagues, it has to be really good for the city. But I think that we'll have at least the public debate about this and a decision point pretty soon, so I'm very optimistic about that,” said the mayor.

Signer says those agreements could include a tax abatement for Dewberry if the property brings significant employment and tax revenue in to the city. He believes the hotel could bring 150 jobs to the city, as well as additional business for nearby restaurants.

"There will be a part of it that may be a performance agreement, which we've done with other developments in the past as long as they bring a lot of employment and a lot of tax proceeds to the city," said Signer.

The mayor also says he will be working with Dewberry to figure out parking solutions for hotel guests, especially as Charlottesville is already facing a parking shortage.