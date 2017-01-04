$20,000 Reward Offered in 1963 Cold Case

Albemarle County police are following leads in a decades-old cold case a a friend of a man killed more than 50 years ago offers a reward. Police are not calling the 1963 death James "Pat" Akins a murder, but there's now a $20,000 reward for information that helps crack the case open.

He was a standout football player more than five decades ago. Then, in news that shocked the community, police found Akins dead. From a car accident near Crozet to an alleged hit and run at the University of Virginia, this case has new leads and police hope a donation will help solve it.

Jimmy Dettor remembers his former classmate at Rock Hill Academy in Charlottesville. “Anybody's life is worth finding out what happened, but this gentleman was a star football player," said Dettor.

Now the 72-year-old is hoping the $20,000 reward he's offering can bring an answer to why Akins lost his life more than five decades ago. "I would think after that long a time, that somebody would want to come forward to help,” he said.

At the age of 19, Akins was first allegedly involved in a car accident outside the Tid Bit restaurant on Route 250 near Crozet. But then, in the early hours of March 19, 1963, there was a new discovery. His body was found underneath a 1960 Triumph TR3 on Observatory Hill at the University of Virginia.

For more than five decades police have labeled the probe into this case as an unclassified death investigation, not a homicide. But the case is far from closed, in 2013 police received new tips to add to the case file.

"We have new information that conflicts with the preliminary investigation. The preliminary investigation indicates that it was a hit and run, so we do have new information that conflicts with that, and that's where we are today,” said Madeline Curott of the Albemarle County Police Department.

That's why Dettor is not giving up hope and joining detectives in a push for new leads. "The smallest thing could turn into what they need,” he said.

"Closure is important to family and friends, and that is what we are trying to deliver,” said Curott.

Dettor is donating this money through Crimestoppers. If you have any information regarding the death of Akins, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 434-977-4000. You may remain anonymous.

This case is one of four ongoing cold cases being investigated by the Albemarle County Police Department. The others include the 2004 case of Jesse Hicks, the Paul Jean Chandler case from the 1980s, and the 2014 disappearance of Bonnie Santiago.