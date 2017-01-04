Congressman Garrett Gets to Work Representing Virginia's 5th District

Tom Garrett (right) being sworn in by Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (left)

Republican Tom Garrett now represents Virginia's 5th District. The freshman congressman took the oath of office Tuesday, January 3, in Washington, D.C.

Garrett says he wasn't nervous, he just wanted to make sure he did everything right on his first day. “I guess I just didn't want to mess anything up. So, it's just a lot of, I suppose, good pressure to do well, serving the people who've trusted us with this responsibility and to honor the legacies of a lot of amazing Virginians who've served before us."

The phone in Representative Garrett's office started ringing early Tuesday with people calling to ask about a tweet sent out from his account the previous night. The tweet said, “Why go home #russiandiplomats? Why not just go hang out in a #SanctuaryCity for a couple of weeks like everyone else. #BuildTheWall #MAGA”

The United States recently expelled 35 Russian diplomats and shut down a pair of Russian compounds in New York and Maryland. The U.S. said those actions were in response to Russia's harassment of U.S. diplomats, calling it part of a pattern of aggression that included the cyberattacks on the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman.

"MAGA" stands for "Make America Great Again," a slogan used by President-elect Donald Trump during his campaign. "Build The Wall" was often used by Trump supporters, in reference to his campaign promise to build a wall across the entire U.S. border with Mexico.

Garrett says the tweet is about questioning why the United States won't enforce immigration laws, but at the same time throw out foreign diplomats.

“I think it's an interesting paradigm to consider that we choose to enforce some laws and not to enforce others. What we're here to do is to say if the laws on the books that we should enforce it,” said Garrett.

Deputy Chief of Staff Andrew Griffin says the staff is standing behind Garrett: “He's never one that's backed down in state Senate, from saying what he believes in because he's a man of principle and he's somebody that, he's not afraid to say what he wants.”

Griffin, who is also communications director, wants to focus on streamlining communication in the future.

“I think the new task now is going to be staying on the same page. Whether it's putting out issues or topics on votes or something that's going on,” he said.

Calls to the office also inquired about where Garrett stands on reigning in the power of the Office of Congressional Ethics.

GOP House members had voted behind closed doors Monday, January 2, to give lawmakers themselves ultimate control over the ethics office, which was created after several bribery and corruption scandals sent lawmakers to prison. The measure was brought forward by Republican Robert William "Bob" Goodlatte, who represents Virginia's 6th District.

“So what Congressman Goodlatte's point was when he proposed the amendment was that everyone in the United States, every citizen of the United States deserves due process,” Garrett said.

The lawmakers dropped their plans to gut the independent ethics office after widespread criticism and questions from Trump about GOP priorities.

But Garrett will keep an ear open to the conversation moving forward: “I mean, you know, I’m gonna listen to the discourse and see what has to be said on both sides of the aisle, and see where we end up, but on his underlying point I think he’s correct.”

But for now, Garrett says his priority is getting to work and making good on his campaign promises to the 5th District. Garrett heavily campaigned on keeping close, personal ties to his constituents as well as bringing jobs to the 5th District.

“Garrett now has actually made it a big deal for him to keep kind of an open door policy with constituents, with anybody that wants to reach out. I'm trying to get him to tone down giving his cell phone out to everybody we meet.,” said Griffin.

Garrett says he is working to present new legislation on student debt security and creating economic opportunities.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.