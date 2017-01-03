WAHS Boys, Albemarle Girls Win Ben Hair Memorial Swim Meet

Tuesday was the annual Ben Hair Memorial Swim Meet

Tuesday night was the annual Ben Hair Memorial Swim Meet. Eleven high school teams participated.

It is the largest high school non-postseason swim meet of the year in Central Virginia. The competition was held at UVA's aquatic center.

The event is named after former Albemarle HS swimmer Ben Hair.

Here are the final team results:

BOYS

1) Western Albemarle 468

2) Albemarle 361

3) Charlottesville 175

4) Woodberry Forest 163

5) Monticello 111

6) Fluvanna County 101

7) STAB 78

8) Covenant 74

9) Madison County 62

10) Louisa County 61

11) William Monroe 56

GIRLS

1) Albemarle 565

2) Western Albemarle 348

3) Fluvanna County 206

4) Monticello 199

5) Charlottesville 114

6) William Monroe 106

7) Covenant 101

8) Louisa County 63

9) STAB 49

10) Madison County 45