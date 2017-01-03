Quantcast

WAHS Boys, Albemarle Girls Win Ben Hair Memorial Swim Meet

Tuesday night was the annual Ben Hair Memorial Swim Meet.   Eleven high school teams participated.  

It is the largest high school non-postseason swim meet of the year in Central Virginia.   The competition was held at UVA's aquatic center.

The event is named after former Albemarle HS swimmer Ben Hair.

Here are the final team results:

BOYS
1) Western Albemarle            468
2) Albemarle                         361
3) Charlottesville                    175
4) Woodberry Forest               163
5) Monticello                          111
6) Fluvanna County                 101
7) STAB                                 78
8) Covenant                            74
9) Madison County                  62
10) Louisa County                   61
11) William  Monroe                 56

GIRLS
1) Albemarle                       565
2) Western Albemarle          348
3) Fluvanna County             206
4) Monticello                       199
5) Charlottesville                 114
6) William Monroe                106
7) Covenant                         101
8) Louisa County                   63
9) STAB                               49
10) Madison County              45

