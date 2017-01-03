City Attorney to Draft Letter to State Attorney on Moving Statues

Charlottesville City Councilor members are talking about the next steps for the Blue Ribbon Commission.

Tuesday night, city council member Wes Bellamy suggested that council ask the state attorney for an advisory opinion about the legality of moving the Confederate statues in Charlottesville.

Councilors came to the decision to have the city attorney draft a letter to the attorney general. They will discuss the draft letter at their next meeting in two weeks.

Councilor Bob Fenwick says it's important to get as many people involved in this discussion as possible. That means involving both councilors and citizens to make sure the community is comfortable with the final decision.

“The Blue Ribbon Commission did a tremendous job in setting up this conversation for the community. And I want to make sure it leads someplace fruitful,” said Fenwick.

Fenwick explains that there are no solid answers at this point, but that is to be expected.

He says it is a fluid situation and it's important to be able to adjust.

Councilors will take this back up in two weeks and the draft letter will be on the city's agenda for its meeting on January 17.