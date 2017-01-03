Quantcast

City Attorney to Draft Letter to State Attorney on Moving Statues

Posted: Updated: Jan 15, 2017 10:46 PM
File Image: Statue of General Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville's Lee Park File Image: Statue of General Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville's Lee Park
Charlottesville City Councilor Bob Fenwick Charlottesville City Councilor Bob Fenwick
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Charlottesville City Councilor members are talking about the next steps for the Blue Ribbon Commission.

Tuesday night, city council member Wes Bellamy suggested that council ask the state attorney for an advisory opinion about the legality of moving the Confederate statues in Charlottesville.

Councilors came to the decision to have the city attorney draft a letter to the attorney general. They will discuss the draft letter at their next meeting in two weeks.

Councilor Bob Fenwick says it's important to get as many people involved in this discussion as possible. That means involving both councilors and citizens to make sure the community is comfortable with the final decision.

“The Blue Ribbon Commission did a tremendous job in setting up this conversation for the community. And I want to make sure it leads someplace fruitful,” said Fenwick.

Fenwick explains that there are no solid answers at this point, but that is to be expected. 

He says it is a fluid situation and it's important to be able to adjust.

Councilors will take this back up in two weeks and the draft letter will be on the city's agenda for its meeting on January 17.

  • Viewer Poll

  • Some Charlottesville councilors are considering removing the General Lee statue and / or renaming Lee Park. What do you think should be done?

  • Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:

    Remove the statue of General Robert E. Lee, keep park name
    1%
    317 votes
    Rename Lee Park, keep the statue
    5%
    1235 votes
    Remove the statue and rename the park
    12%
    2947 votes
    Don't change anything
    79%
    19703 votes
    None of the above
    3%
    771 votes
