City Council Considers Appropriation for Charlottesville Streetscapes

Charlottesville City Council members are considering an appropriation that will allot close to $30 million to Charlottesville streetscapes.

Tuesday was the first of two readings on the smart scale funding. It is part of the city's long-range transportation plans.

It would improve areas along three different city roads - High Street, Emmett Street, and Fontaine Avenue.

“This will be a crucial and vital improvement to the downtown area, especially for advancing our desire to apply the streets that work type of concepts and do the streetscaping projects that we've started to do,” said Tony Edwards, city engineer.

The breakdown of the funding would provide about $5.6 million to the East High Street improvements, $11.7 million to Fontaine Avenue, and $12.1 million to the Emmett Street streetscape project.