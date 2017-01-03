Charlottesville Looks to Continue Composting Initiative

The city of Charlottesville is looking for ways to continue its successful 2016 composting initiative, even without its contractor.

For the past two years, the city has been working with Black Bear Composting but as of late, the company has said that it will be closing.



In 2016, the City Market collected 7,583 pounds of compostable waste. This is something that the city wants to continue in to the new year.

For the 2016 program, one of the main goals was supporting the residential composting program. This is through the drop-off collection site at the City Market and at the McIntire Recycling Center.

This was the first time that both the City Market and the recycling center were both in operation concurrently.

The 2016 composting program also worked with vendors to help them gather and dispose of waste.

“The City Market saw a 17 percent increase in the amount of compostable material that was collected. Residents that used the City Market program demonstrated a strong understanding of how to compost and required less assistance and training,” said Susan Elliott, Climate Protection Program coordinator.

The city's climate program manager suggested looking at the regulations to do small composting piles so that the composts don't have to be shipped to another facility outside of the city.

Elliot also offered the idea of partnering with businesses and other counties to see what kind of support and engagement might be provided to those establishments.