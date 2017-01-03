Quantcast

Tuesday's High School Basketball Scores & Highlights

Albemarle's Austin Katstra had 2 dunks in the 1st quarter against Powhatan Albemarle's Austin Katstra had 2 dunks in the 1st quarter against Powhatan

BOYS BASKETBALL
Western Albemarle 66. Louisa County 33
Albemarle 79, Powhatan 57                     Na'il Arnold 22 points
Charlottesville 64, Fluvanna County 50    Jordan Brown 15 points
Monticello 61, Orange County 55
Madison County 88, Warren County 60     Gaines Swink 25 points
Stuarts Draft 101, Wilson Memorial 75      Jonathan White 25 points
Page County 70, Riverheads 54
R.E. Lee 61, Fort Defiance 51
Spotswood 73, Waynesboro 35

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Louisa County 66, Western Albemarle 49
Charlottesville 47, Fluvanna County 31
Albemarle 47, Powhatan 37     Howard-Radde 20 points
Orange County 40, Monticello 33
Buffalo Gap 60, Luray 42

