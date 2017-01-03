Quantcast

Hearing Set for Huguely Family Insurance Policy Decision

Posted: Updated: Jan 03, 2017 08:37 PM
File Photo: George Huguely being escorted into court during his trial in Charlottesville. File Photo: George Huguely being escorted into court during his trial in Charlottesville.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

A federal hearing has been set over whether a convicted murderer's family's insurance policies would have to pay out. The hearing is set for Tuesday, January 10, in Maryland.

In 2012 George Huguely was convicted of second-degree murder for the death of University of Virginia lacrosse player Yeardley Love.

He is being sued in Charlottesville by Love's mother, Sharon, for $6 million for her daughter's death in May 2010. 

Huguely's family lives in Maryland. Love’s mother wants two insurance companies on the hook if a jury rules in her favor in a separate wrongful death lawsuit.

Huguely is currently serving a 23-year sentence. 

