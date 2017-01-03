JMU Set for FCS Championship Showdown against Youngstown State

The JMU football team leaves for Frisco, Texas on Wednesday. The Dukes will face Youngstown State Saturday at Noon for the FCS national championship.

JMU has a record of 13-1. Youngstown State is 12-3.

The Dukes will be aiming for their second FCS title, The Penguins will be going for their fifth FCS title

Youngstown State is coached by Bo Pelini, who had a successful stint as head coach at Nebraska. The Penguins switched quarterbacks midway through this season. Youngstown State has won six straight games with Hunter Wells.

Youngstown State has two senior defensive ends, Derek Rivers and Avery Moss that will likely play in the NFL next year.

YSU will try to slow down JMU running back Khalid Abdullah, who is JMU's second all-time leading rusher. Abdullah ranks second in the FCS ranks with over 17-hundred yards and leads the country with 20 rushing touchdowns.

On Tuesday, Abdullah talked about facing Youngstown St.

"Physical defense. Physical, physical defense", Abdullah says. "I would compare them to North Dakota State, they're going to be where they're supposed to be. There's going to be a lot of times where we are going to be one-on-one with guys and have to make plays. I just need to go out there and make sure I'm getting better and I'm doing the things so that once I do step on the field with Youngstown State I'll be at my best and our team will be as well."

JMU head coach Mike Houston says, "The players know Youngstown State very, very well. We're very confident in us being able to go out there and execute our game plan. We know that we are probably going to face our greatest challenge of the year, probably our most complete opponent of the year so certainly Youngstown State is battle-tested. This should make for a very exciting and really a great national championship game for the FCS division."

At Tuesday's press conference, Houston talked about Youngstown State's dynamic duo of Rivers and Moss. Those guys have combined for 24 sacks and 32 tackles-for-loss this season.

Houston says, "That D-line is as good as anything we've seen all year long. The two ends are extremely athletic, they are big-time playmakers. I saw somewhere that they are the top-rated duo in the country as far as coming out for the NFL draft and certainly Rivers may be the best defensive lineman we've seen all year long."

Abdullah talked about his approach running the football, "It has a lot of mental that goes with it as well, a lot of people think the run game is just physicality, getting off the ball and just moving guys off the ball, but you have to have the mentality to know that although teams are going to try to stop you from doing that, you still have to do it. A lot of teams try to get away from that. I think the fact that we go right at people, just gives us a better chance to go out there and win games."

JMU and Youngstown State battle at Noon EST Saturday in Frisco, TX.