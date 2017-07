From thisdayinmusic.com

1955, Elvis Presley appeared in Boonesville, Virginia. The 20 year-old singer was still a regional star, but by the end of 56′ he had become a national sensation, recording two albums, (which included ‘Heartbreak Hotel’ and ‘Blue Suede Shoes’), appeared on national television 11 times, played over 100 concerts and signed a seven year contract with Paramount Pictures.