Business Owners: Hillsdale Drive Extension Project Deterring Customers

Part of the Hillsdale Drive Extension Project in Charlottesville should open to traffic this month. At the same time, construction crews will move on to build the next stretch of the roadway, leading to a new detour for drivers and frustration for nearby businesses.

The city says the $30 million project is on budget and on time, which is welcome news to the businesses that are counting down to the end of construction.

Ebony Images has been at the Seminole Square Shopping Center for 23 years, but had to move one door down to make way for the new Hillsdale Drive which split their wing of the center in two.

The salon's owners say customers are staying away because of the construction.

“We've seen a decline in customers because people don't want to come out during construction. They avoid certain areas,” said Lucretia Vaughan, Ebony Images owner.

The Hillsdale Drive Extension will connect Hydraulic Road through Seminole Square, over a new bridge to Pepsi Place with bike and pedestrian paths along the roadway.

“It will make it a little easier for folks to get around in that area without necessarily needing a car,” said Miriam Dickler, city of Charlottesville spokeswoman.

Part of the new road near Homewood Suites should open to traffic this month. Then, crews will detour drivers to build a roundabout at Zan Road and Line Drive.

“We do understand that it can be frustrating, especially when detours have to change because projects are working,” Dickler said. “But we know that the end result of this project will be better than what's been there before.”

Jack Martinez opened the Tobacconist Shop on Zan Road 30 years ago this year. He hopes 2017 brings better business.

“Since Giant supermarket closed up and they've been working on the road here, it's just been a little miserable,” Martinez said. “They say they demolished the whole shopping center.”

Vaughan is staying upbeat that the new road will bring in new customers.

“They said it would increase business because we're right here on the end, so when people are driving by they can see our business,” Vaughan says.

The entire extension of Hillsdale Drive should open in October.

To follow the construction progress, click here.