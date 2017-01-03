Albemarle County Planners Working on Route 20 and 250 Intersection

Traffic congestion on route 20 in Albemarle County is causing a stir among drivers on their daily commutes.

But Albemarle County planners want you to know they are already working to make your drive easier.

Some drivers told NBC29 they already hate how long it takes to get through the intersection of Routes 20 and 250, and with new housing on the way will only bring more people to that area.

Neil Lobban works at Brown Toyota and has to drive on Route 250 and 20 every day. While some fellow drivers share his concerns.

"You get stuck in this light sometimes three four times before going through , so it's pretty aggravating," said Lobban.

County planners say they are working to alleviate some of that congestion.

“I actually live in the Martha Jefferson neighborhood inside the city and I have to deal with the issues that we see going through that intersection,” said Kevin McDermott, an Albemarle County transportation planner.

The county is working with the Virginia Department of Transporation, Charlottesville Area Transit and the Charlottesville-Albemarle Metropolitan Planning Organization.

One plan submitted by the MPO would target areas in the intersections of route 250 at Stony Point Road and High Street, and the road over the Free Bridge.

It also wants to add an extra lane in both directions.

"That would help with a lot of the merge and merge movements that are going on there and improve the traffic flow through there also improve the turn movements from 20 onto 250 West bound," said McDermott.

Some new developments on Route 20 north like riverside village and Cascadia are only bringing more people to the area. That's why the county is working on this now.

"We recognize theres no one silver bullet for solving this traffic issues, multimodalism is the key so we want to look at transit network, bike network and the pedestrian network," said McDermott.

Other options the county is looking at include improving bus service in that area and more park and rides.