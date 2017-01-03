Quantcast

Augusta County Man Sentenced in Child Sexual Battery Case

Posted: Updated: Jan 03, 2017 11:10 PM
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

An Augusta County man convicted of sexually abusing a child is going to prison.

Sixty-six year old Frank Russo was facing a dozen charges, and a jury trial was scheduled to get underway later in the week.

Authorities had originally arrested Russo on charges related to child pornography and sexual battery.  

Tuesday, January 3, Russo pleaded guilty to six counts of aggravated sexual battery of a victim under 13, and six counts of indecent acts with a child.

An assistant commonwealth's attorney says Russo started sexually abusing the victim in 2010, when the victim was 8 years old. The abuse continued until 2015.

A judge sentenced Russo to nine years and five months in prison.

  • Reported by Tara Todd

