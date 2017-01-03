Augusta County Man Sentenced in Child Sexual Battery Case

Augusta County Man Sentenced in Child Sexual Battery CasePosted: Updated: Jan 03, 2017 11:10 PM
Frank Russo
Augusta County Man Sentenced in Child Sexual Battery CaseMore>>
Reported by Tara Todd
Reported by Tara Todd
Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!Full Story
Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!Full Story
Sign Up for Email Alerts
Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.* denotes required fieldsThank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.