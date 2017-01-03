Fluvanna County Task Force Looking to Bring Internet to More Residents

Fluvanna County supervisors plan to put together a task force to find ways to bring high-speed internet to more people.

The Broadband Access Task Force will include community members, business owners, and school and county leaders.

The task force will take a look at which companies offer broadband and where they're connected.

Right now Fluvanna County estimates as much as two-thirds of the county is underserved by internet providers, with some areas only connected to dial-up.

“We've got companies in our community that are small companies, but they sell abroad even and need really good internet access. So while all the big corridors have it, the smaller home businesses or the small businesses in our community need a strong broadband access backbone as well,” said Steve Nichols, Fluvanna County administrator.

The task force will also look into possible public-private partnerships before reporting back to supervisors in the fall.