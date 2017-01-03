Quantcast

UVA Men’s Basketball Coach Competing in Challenge for Food Bank

Posted: Updated: Jan 03, 2017 04:51 PM
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
Karen Ratzlaff with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank Karen Ratzlaff with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
UVA men's basketball coach Tony Bennett UVA men's basketball coach Tony Bennett
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank needs help winning a big competition involving basketball coaches all across the country. It’s the 2017 Infiniti Coaches Charity Challenge and it goes on for the next 10 weeks.

Forty-eight Division I men's basketball head coaches are all competing for $100,000 that will go to their charity of choice.

University of Virginia men's basketball coach Tony Bennett selected the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank as his charity partner this year.

There are four rounds of voting competition with each round lasting for three weeks. At the end of each round, the coaches with the most votes will go on to the next round.

The $100,000 for the food bank would help provide 400,000 meals.

“The potential impact is huge, absolutely. We all hope he wins for many reasons - he's a great coach, UVA has a great following, but the fact that he selected us as his charity of choice this year. We want to do all we can to make him successful and therefore feed our community,” said Karen Ratzlaff of the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

Coaches that do not advance to the next level will still get monetary donations for their charities, but the amount will all depend on what round they're in.

The food bank is encouraging everyone to vote daily. The competition runs through March 12. To vote in the Coaches Charity Challenge, click here.

  • UVA Men’s Basketball Coach Competing in Challenge for Food BankMore>>

  • Reported by Spencer Burke

    Reported by Spencer Burke

    Spencer joined the NBC29 news team in August 2015 as a general assignment reporter after graduating cum laude from Syracuse University. You can reach Spencer via email or Twitter

    Full Story

    Spencer joined the NBC29 news team in August 2015 as a general assignment reporter after graduating cum laude from Syracuse University. You can reach Spencer via email or Twitter

    Full Story

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.