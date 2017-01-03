UVA Men’s Basketball Coach Competing in Challenge for Food Bank

The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank needs help winning a big competition involving basketball coaches all across the country. It’s the 2017 Infiniti Coaches Charity Challenge and it goes on for the next 10 weeks.

Forty-eight Division I men's basketball head coaches are all competing for $100,000 that will go to their charity of choice.

University of Virginia men's basketball coach Tony Bennett selected the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank as his charity partner this year.

There are four rounds of voting competition with each round lasting for three weeks. At the end of each round, the coaches with the most votes will go on to the next round.

The $100,000 for the food bank would help provide 400,000 meals.

“The potential impact is huge, absolutely. We all hope he wins for many reasons - he's a great coach, UVA has a great following, but the fact that he selected us as his charity of choice this year. We want to do all we can to make him successful and therefore feed our community,” said Karen Ratzlaff of the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

Coaches that do not advance to the next level will still get monetary donations for their charities, but the amount will all depend on what round they're in.

The food bank is encouraging everyone to vote daily. The competition runs through March 12. To vote in the Coaches Charity Challenge, click here.