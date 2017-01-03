Quantcast

Plans for New Pantops Grocery Store Moving Forward

Concept art for Lidl grocery store for Pantops in Albemarle County Concept art for Lidl grocery store for Pantops in Albemarle County
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

The Albemarle County Architectural Review Board is green-lighting plans for a new grocery store at Pantops.

The board originally raised serious doubts over Lidl's design, such as the German company’s signature use of a glass wall, and how large the grocery store would look from Route 250.

The Architectural Review Board want to keep the store consistent with what it considers the county's historic architecture.

Board members approved the updated design Tuesday, January 3, after architects made changes to the plans.

The design will next go before the Albemarle County Planning Commission for its approval.

  • Reported by Nora Neus

    Nora Neus joined the NBC29 news team as a reporter in December 2015, after graduating from the University of Virginia. Email / Twitter / Facebook.

    Nora joined the NBC29 news team as a reporter in December 2015, after graduating from the University of Virginia. She is always excited to hear from viewers, so whether you have a story idea, or just want to say hi, you can reach her via EmailTwitter or Facebook.

