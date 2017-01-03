Plans for New Pantops Grocery Store Moving Forward

Concept art for Lidl grocery store for Pantops in Albemarle County

The Albemarle County Architectural Review Board is green-lighting plans for a new grocery store at Pantops.

The board originally raised serious doubts over Lidl's design, such as the German company’s signature use of a glass wall, and how large the grocery store would look from Route 250.

The Architectural Review Board want to keep the store consistent with what it considers the county's historic architecture.

Board members approved the updated design Tuesday, January 3, after architects made changes to the plans.

The design will next go before the Albemarle County Planning Commission for its approval.