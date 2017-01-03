City Curbside Christmas Tree Collection Begins Week of January 9, 2017

Press Release from the City of Charlottesville:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - City of Charlottesville curbside trash or recycling service customers may place Christmas trees at the curb for collection the week of January 9.

Trees must be at the curb by 7:00 AM on Monday, January 9 for collection that week. Trees must be free of ALL decorations, stands and nails. This program is for Christmas trees only, no yard waste will be collected.

As in years past, trees will be taken to Darden Towe Park for chipping. The City of Charlottesville and Albemarle County together will chip approximately 2500 trees. The resulting mulch will be offered to the public at no cost beginning on February 1, 2017 at Darden Towe Park.