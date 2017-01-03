Quantcast

Stuarts Draft Man Enters Alford Plea to Rape Charge

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

A 69-year-old man Stuarts Draft man accused of rape has entered a guilty plea.

Tuesday, January 3, an Augusta County judge sentenced Richard Wells Campbell to spend seven years in prison.

Campbell entered an Alford plea, which is not an admission of guilt, but instead recognizes there is enough evidence to get a conviction.

According to the commonwealth's attorney, Campbell admitted to having an ongoing sexual relationship with a woman under his care. The sexual abuse reportedly occurred over several years.

The victim is in her late 40s, and has diminished mental capacity.

  Reported by Tara Todd

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005.

