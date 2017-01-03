Stuarts Draft Man Enters Alford Plea to Rape Charge

A 69-year-old man Stuarts Draft man accused of rape has entered a guilty plea.

Tuesday, January 3, an Augusta County judge sentenced Richard Wells Campbell to spend seven years in prison.

Campbell entered an Alford plea, which is not an admission of guilt, but instead recognizes there is enough evidence to get a conviction.

According to the commonwealth's attorney, Campbell admitted to having an ongoing sexual relationship with a woman under his care. The sexual abuse reportedly occurred over several years.

The victim is in her late 40s, and has diminished mental capacity.