Del. Landes Announces Schedule for 2017 Town Hall Meetings

The delegate for Virginia’s 25th District wants to hear input from his constituents before the 2017 legislative session gets underway.

Del. R. Steven Landes scheduled three town hall meetings as part of his outreach initiative for residents of the district he represents.

The first event was held in Weyers Cave Monday night.

The second town hall meeting is set to take place at the Lodge at Old Trail's Harris Conference Room in Crozet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 3.

Another town hall will be at the Rockingham County Administration Building at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, January 5.

Delegate Landes is serving his 10th term, which represents parts of Albemarle, Augusta, and Rockingham counties.