Del. Landes Announces Schedule for 2017 Town Hall Meetings

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WVIR) -
The delegate for Virginia’s 25th District wants to hear input from his constituents before the 2017 legislative session gets underway.
Del. R. Steven Landes scheduled three town hall meetings as part of his outreach initiative for residents of the district he represents.
The first event was held in Weyers Cave Monday night.
The second town hall meeting is set to take place at the Lodge at Old Trail's Harris Conference Room in Crozet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 3.
Another town hall will be at the Rockingham County Administration Building at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, January 5.
Delegate Landes is serving his 10th term, which represents parts of Albemarle, Augusta, and Rockingham counties.
Release from 25th District Delegate R. Steven Landes:
WEYERS CAVE, VA – Delegate R. Steven Landes, R-Weyers Cave, will hold three town hall meetings as part his outreach initiative for residents of the 25th House District in preparation for the 2017 legislative session.
Delegate Landes continues a three-pronged approach to maximize constituent input consisting of town hall meetings, a pre-session legislative survey and the continuation of his 25th House District Advisory Committee (HDAC).
“As I have done for the past 21 years, I am asking residents of the 25th House District for their input so I can better understand what issues are most important to them. I have found their input over the years to be invaluable,” said Landes. “There are a number of ways for constituents to contact me and I always remains available. The town hall meetings, legislative survey, and HDAC are additional avenues for folks to be involved, aside from the normal phone calls, office visits during session or email contacts to my office,” noted Landes.
Delegate Landes’ legislative survey was mailed to residents of the 25th House District and is available on his website at www.stevelandes.com. Individuals are encouraged to complete the survey online and responses should be completed online or returned by mail by January 13, 2017. Residents of the 25th District interested in serving on the HDAC are encouraged to contact Will Wrobleski at (603) 660-8811 or by email at will@stevelandes.com.
Town mall meetings for Delegate Landes are listed below:
Delegates Landes & Cline Joint Town Hall
Monday, January 2, 2017 at 6:30 p.m.
Blue Ridge Community College
Plecker Center, Room P126A
One College Lane, Weyers Cave
Delegate Landes Town Hall
Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 6:30 p.m.
Lodge at Old Trail, Harris Conference Room
330 Claremont Lane, Crozet
Delegates Landes & Wilt Joint Town Hall
Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 6:30 p.m.
Rockingham County Administration
Building A, Fire & Rescue Room
20 East Gay St., Harrisonburg
Landes represents the 25th House District, which includes parts of Albemarle, Augusta, and Rockingham counties. Landes is currently serving his 10th term in the Virginia House of Delegates.