Crews to Work on Orange Road Water Tap

Release from Culpeper:



Construction crews will be performing a sanitary sewer tap on Orange Road between the intersections of Main Street and East Street on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.



During this operation, Orange Road will be closed to thru traffic and detours will be set up to move traffic safely through the corridor.



Crews will begin work after 4:30 p.m. and should be completed by 6:00 a.m., weather permitting. Motorists and local residents should expect delays during this construction.