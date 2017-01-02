Quantcast

Local Divers Compete in Ben Hair Swim Meet

STAB's Alyssa Gonnella STAB's Alyssa Gonnella
Fluvanna County's Lydia Reynard Fluvanna County's Lydia Reynard

Ben Hair Dive Meet Results:

Boys 1 M:

1 - William Peritz, WAHS – 207.5

2 – Ben Dillon, MCHS – 156.15

DQ – Benton Turner, WAHS

Girls 1 M:

1 – Alyssa Gonnella, STAB – 206.1

2 – Charlotte Norris, WAHS – 172.60

3 – Lydia Reynard, FCHS – 170.25

4 – Hannah Young, WMHS – 165.65

5 – Sarah Gemeny, WAHS – 151.50

6 – Anna Hurdle, FCHS – 149.5

7 – Catie Jones, STAB – 144.48

8 – Carey D’Atre, WAHS – 142.55

9 – Delaney Barlow, WMHS – 140.35

10 – Mia Donalson, WAHS – 139.80

11 – Laura McAuliffe, WMHS – 125.9

12 – Sarah Beth Manning, WAHS – 119.35

13 – Shyanne Morris, LCHS – 116.15

14 – Emily Baker, FCHS – 112.25

  Reported by Wolf Gohlke

    Wolf joined the NBC29 News Team as sports reporter in June of 2014. Proud to be a Hokie, he graduated from Virginia Tech in May 2014.

