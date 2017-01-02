City Council to Deliberate $30M Fund for Improved Traffic Control

Charlottesville City Council is taking up a nearly $30 million move to improve the transportation experience along three city roads. It's termed “HB2,” also known as “House Bill Two” or “Smart Scale funding.”

This is funding that the state gives to localities that have gone through a thorough vetting process. Each locality is required to identify which transportation projects are important to them, and how those projects impact economic development and density of city streets.

There are three different areas in Charlottesville that will be addressed with help from the HB2 funding.

The first is East High Street from Locust Avenue to 7th Street, next is Emmett Street from Arlington Boulevard to UVA's Memorial Gym, and finally, Fontaine Avenue from Jefferson Park Avenue all the way to the city limits.

"The improvements you'll see will be along the lines of better traffic control, especially down near the Belmont Bridge, because this East High Street improvement project will have an impact on the Belmont Bridge. So, access to that bridge, access coming in to the city from the east, sidewalk, better sidewalks, wider sidewalks, this kind of thing," City Councilor Bob Fenwick said.

Fenwick says one downside to this funding is that it cannot be used for bridge repair or bridge replacement.

The breakdown of the funding would provide about $5.6 million to the East High Street improvements, $11.7 million to Fontaine Avenue, and $12.1 million to the Emmett Streetscape project.

City Council is meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m.