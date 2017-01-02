UVA's Anthony Poindexter Added to Purdue Coaching Staff

Purdue head football coach Jeff Brohm officially has added eight guys to his coaching staff including former UVa player and coach Anthony Poindexter.

Poindexter's position will be announced later.

Poindexter spent the last three seasons as the defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Connecticut. Before that Poindexter spent 12 years coaching at Virginia in a variety of roles.

As running backs coach at Virginia, Poindexter coached Cedric Peerman, a seven-year NFL veteran, to 1,749 career rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. Peerman was an honorable mention All-ACC selection in 2008 and played in the 2009 Senior Bowl.

Poindexter was left without a job when UConn head coach Bob Diaco was fired last week after three seasons at Connecticut.