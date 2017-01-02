JMU Women Win CAA Opener over UNCW

James Madison University Media Release

HARRISONBURG, Va. – James Madison women's basketball (8-4, 1-0) opened Colonial Athletic Association play on Monday with a commanding 73-51 victory over UNCW (5-7, 0-1) inside the Convocation Center.

The Dukes were led by redshirt junior Amber Porter's season-high 18 points, the most the transfer forward has ever tallied in a JMU uniform, on a 70.0 shooting percentage (7-for-10) from the floor.

For the second time in three games, five Dukes finished in double figures as Porter was joined by redshirt senior guard Precious Hall (14 points), junior guard Hailee Barron (12 points), redshirt junior forward Tasia Butler (10 points) and freshman guard Kamiah Smalls (10 points). Smalls added 10 rebounds to record her first double-double since JMU's season opener against Tennessee.

Hall finished one rebound shy of her first double-double of the season as she reeled in nine boards while adding five assists, both season highs for the redshirt senior. Freshman guard Lexie Barrier turned in a strong defensive performance with four defensive rebounds and a career-high two blocks.

The Dukes finished shooting 39.7 percent from the floor (27-68), including a 30.0 shooting percentage from beyond the arc (6-20). The Dukes were dominant in the paint, outscoring UNCW 38 to 12. The Seahawks closed the game shooting 31.4 percent from the floor (16-51), including 35.3 percent shooting from the three-point line (6-17).

After a slow start that saw both teams scoreless through the first two minutes of the contest, UNCW's Steele Jasmine netted a three to give the Seahawks just one of two early leads. James Madison led by as many as 23 points near the close of the fourth quarter.

BARRON’S SURGE

In her first start of the season and second of her career, Hailee Barron scored a season-high 12 points. After just two points through the first nine games of the season, she has tallied 25 points over the last three contests. She added four assists, two rebounds and two steals without a turnover over 32 minutes played against UNCW.

DOUBLE FIGURES

Eight separate Dukes have scored in double figures at least once this season. Precious Hall has reached double figures in every contest, while Kamiah Smalls has reached double digits nine times.

TO THE NEXT MARK

Precious Hall’s 14 points pushed her career total to 1,795 points. She is in fourth place on JMU’s career scoring chart.

Hall is also now tied for 14th all-time in career games started at 107.

STREAKS AND SUCH

JMU has now won 21 consecutive CAA contests dating back to last season. The Dukes have won the last 13 meetings with UNCW and 21 of the last 22 contests, upping the series record to 59-9 all-time.

UP NEXT

JMU wraps up a three-game home stand on Friday, Jan. 6 against Hofstra at 7 p.m. at the Convo.