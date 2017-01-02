Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA Discuss December Adoptions Numbers

It was a full house at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA Monday afternoon as many central Virginians started off the new year looking for that perfect furry friend.

The CASPCA's holiday season wasn't much different. The CASPCA says they saw many cats, dogs, kittens, puppies, and a few bunnies all find new homes; just under 250 animals were adopted last month.

A few special holiday events led to more customer turnout. Staff held offsite adoption events, a 50 percent-off adoption special called Silent Night at the Shelter, and a Christmas Eve 'Name your own Adoption Fee' special that allowed customers to come in and name any price they wanted to pay to take home a new best friend.

"Every adoption gets announced over the intercom so wherever you are in the building you'll hear it in the middle of staff meetings, there will be little cheers of applause," said Nicolette Del Muro, the director of operations.

Staff says that's such an exciting time for them, though a little bittersweet, but they say new ones are always coming in.

The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is open every day from noon to 6 p.m. Right now more than 300 cats and about 70 dogs are waiting for homes.

The CASPCA's annual Bow Wow Walk will take place in April. It is the organization's big fundraising event where people take a 2.5 mile walk downtown with their pets.