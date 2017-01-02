Wellness Center Hosts 'New Year's Recharge' Retreat Session

After a hectic holiday season, some Charlottesville yogis are taking a moment to rest and recharge for 2017.

The Yellow Door Studio in Charlottesville's Belmont neighborhood hosted a one-day "New Year’s Recharge" retreat Monday.

Instructors led people through a reflection on the events of 2016 and then took them through a look forward at how to approach 2017 with a clean mind.

“So when we try to ‘think, think, think,’ and ‘do, do, do," our conscious mind comes up with a lot of lists and things that seem important, but wisdom comes from a place of stillness where words don't necessarily have to be spoken or very few. And that's where we feel our gut,” Erin Henshaw, Yellow Door co-founder, said.

Henshaw says mindfulness practices like writing down thoughts in a journal and then meditating can help you figure out what is really important in the New Year.