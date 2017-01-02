Albemarle Co. Fire Department and Rescue Squads Looking for Volunteers

Fire departments and rescue squads in Albemarle County are looking for volunteers to join their forces. In 2016, crews responded to more than 14,000 calls, so they have an immediate need.

Some fire departments and rescue squads are made up of career and volunteer workers, but others, like North Garden, are completely volunteer.

The North Garden Volunteer Fire Company started in 1970 and last year responded to over 600 calls. The station currently has 27 volunteers on their roster.

New volunteers go through a few months of training before responding to calls to learn things like how to operate the hose and wear an air pack.

Captain David Allen has been with the company for 35 years and says they need some new faces.

"Volunteers mean a lot. I would love to see some younger people come in because eventually it's going to have to be that time where I'm going to have to look at it and say 'I cant do this anymore' and we need somebody to take my place when I depart," he said.

Other fire stations in Albemarle County, like Seminole Trail, respond to about 2,000 calls a year and have 85 active members.