Quantcast

Tree Trimming to Bring Traffic Control in Downtown Charlottesville

Posted: Updated:
Charlottesville Downtown Mall Charlottesville Downtown Mall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

If you're driving around downtown Charlottesville this week, you may want to give yourself some extra time.

Starting on Wednesday, trees along East Market Street and 4th Street NE will be pruned by the city.

Traffic control will be in place for a single lane closure. Several trucks and equipment will also take up some parking spaces.

The work is expected to continue through Thursday. Crews will also work on trimming trees on the Downtown Mall starting Jan 16.

  • Tree Trimming to Bring Traffic Control in Downtown CharlottesvilleMore>>

  • Reported by Victoria Wresilo

    Reported by Victoria Wresilo

    Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelors degree in media studies production and public relations. You can reach Victoria by email and on Twitter.

    Full Story

    Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelors degree in media studies production and public relations. You can reach Victoria by email and on Twitter.

    Full Story

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.