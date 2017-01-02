Tree Trimming to Bring Traffic Control in Downtown Charlottesville

If you're driving around downtown Charlottesville this week, you may want to give yourself some extra time.

Starting on Wednesday, trees along East Market Street and 4th Street NE will be pruned by the city.

Traffic control will be in place for a single lane closure. Several trucks and equipment will also take up some parking spaces.

The work is expected to continue through Thursday. Crews will also work on trimming trees on the Downtown Mall starting Jan 16.