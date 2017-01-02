Yeardley Love's Mother Asks Judge to Wait on Insurance Decision

File photo: George Huguely being escorted to court during his trial.

The mother of a murdered University of Virginia student is asking a Maryland judge to not decide right now if an insurance company would be on the hook in a wrongful death lawsuit.

The mother of Yeardley Love is suing George Huguely over her daughter's May 2010 death in Charlottesville.

Huguely was convicted of second-degree murder. Love's mother wants State Farm Insurance on the hook if a jury rules in her favor in a separate wrongful death lawsuit.

State Farm says the homeowner policy doesn't cover intentional acts.

Huguely is serving a 23-year sentence. A hearing date is not set.