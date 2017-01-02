Quantcast

Yeardley Love's Mother Asks Judge to Wait on Insurance Decision

Posted: Updated: Jan 02, 2017 04:09 PM
File photo: George Huguely being escorted to court during his trial. File photo: George Huguely being escorted to court during his trial.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

The mother of a murdered University of Virginia student is asking a Maryland judge to not decide right now if an insurance company would be on the hook in a wrongful death lawsuit.

The mother of Yeardley Love is suing George Huguely over her daughter's May 2010 death in Charlottesville.

Huguely was convicted of second-degree murder. Love's mother wants State Farm Insurance on the hook if a jury rules in her favor in a separate wrongful death lawsuit.

State Farm says the homeowner policy doesn't cover intentional acts.

Huguely is serving a 23-year sentence. A hearing date is not set.

  Reported by Henry Graff

    Reported by Henry Graff

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29.

