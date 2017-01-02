Seven ACC Basketball Teams Ranked in AP Top 25 including 'Hoos & Hokies

Seven ACC Basketball Teams Ranked in AP Top 25 including 'Hoos & HokiesPosted: Updated:
There are seven ACC basketball teams ranked in the AP Top 25 poll this week.
Virginia moves up one spot to number 11. The 'Hoos lost at home to #20 Florida State Saturday but also won Wednesday at #6 Louisville.
Virginia Tech moves into the AP Top 25 after upsetting #5 Duke on Saturday.
Duke falls to #8, Louisville is ranked #9, Florida State is at #12, North Carolina is ranked #14, and Notre Dame is ranked #23.
AP Top 25
1) Villanova (59) 14-0
2) Baylor (6) 13-0
3) Kansas 12-1
4) UCLA 14-1
5) Gonzaga 14-0
6) Kentucky 11-2
7) West Virginia 12-1
8) Duke 12-2
9) Louisville 12-2
10) Creighton 13-1
11) Virginia 11-2
12) Florida State 14-1
13) Wisconsin 12-2
14) North Carolina 12-3
15) Oregon 13-2
16) Xavier 12-2
17) Arizona 13-2
18) Butler 12-2
19) Saint Mary's 12-1
20) Purdue 12-3
21) Virginia Tech 12-1
22) Cincinnati 12-2
23) Notre Dame 12-2
24) Florida 10-3
25) Indiana 10-4
25) USC 14-1
Others receiving votes: Minnesota 56, Clemson 23, Miami 16, Maryland 6, Kansas State 5, Seton Hall 3, Iowa State 3, Northwestern 2, VCU 2, UNC Wilmington 1