Quantcast

Seven ACC Basketball Teams Ranked in AP Top 25 including 'Hoos & Hokies

Posted: Updated:
Buzz Williams Buzz Williams

There are seven ACC basketball teams ranked in the AP Top 25 poll this week.

Virginia moves up one spot to number 11.   The 'Hoos lost at home to #20 Florida State Saturday but also won Wednesday at #6 Louisville.

Virginia Tech moves into the AP Top 25 after upsetting #5 Duke on Saturday.

Duke falls to #8, Louisville is ranked #9, Florida State is at #12, North Carolina is ranked #14, and Notre Dame is ranked #23.

AP Top 25

1) Villanova (59)  14-0

2) Baylor (6)    13-0

3) Kansas   12-1

4) UCLA   14-1

5) Gonzaga   14-0

6) Kentucky  11-2  

7) West Virginia  12-1

8) Duke  12-2 

9) Louisville  12-2 

10)  Creighton  13-1

11)  Virginia  11-2  

12)  Florida State  14-1

13)  Wisconsin  12-2

14)  North Carolina  12-3

15)  Oregon  13-2

16)  Xavier  12-2

17)  Arizona  13-2

18)  Butler  12-2

19)  Saint Mary's  12-1

20)  Purdue  12-3

21)  Virginia Tech  12-1

22)  Cincinnati  12-2

23)  Notre Dame  12-2

24)  Florida  10-3

25)  Indiana  10-4

25)  USC  14-1

Others receiving votes: Minnesota 56, Clemson 23, Miami 16, Maryland 6, Kansas State 5, Seton Hall 3, Iowa State 3, Northwestern 2, VCU 2, UNC Wilmington 1