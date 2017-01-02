Seven ACC Basketball Teams Ranked in AP Top 25 including 'Hoos & Hokies

There are seven ACC basketball teams ranked in the AP Top 25 poll this week.

Virginia moves up one spot to number 11. The 'Hoos lost at home to #20 Florida State Saturday but also won Wednesday at #6 Louisville.

Virginia Tech moves into the AP Top 25 after upsetting #5 Duke on Saturday.

Duke falls to #8, Louisville is ranked #9, Florida State is at #12, North Carolina is ranked #14, and Notre Dame is ranked #23.

AP Top 25

1) Villanova (59) 14-0

2) Baylor (6) 13-0

3) Kansas 12-1

4) UCLA 14-1

5) Gonzaga 14-0

6) Kentucky 11-2

7) West Virginia 12-1

8) Duke 12-2

9) Louisville 12-2

10) Creighton 13-1

11) Virginia 11-2

12) Florida State 14-1

13) Wisconsin 12-2

14) North Carolina 12-3

15) Oregon 13-2

16) Xavier 12-2

17) Arizona 13-2

18) Butler 12-2

19) Saint Mary's 12-1

20) Purdue 12-3

21) Virginia Tech 12-1

22) Cincinnati 12-2

23) Notre Dame 12-2

24) Florida 10-3

25) Indiana 10-4

25) USC 14-1

Others receiving votes: Minnesota 56, Clemson 23, Miami 16, Maryland 6, Kansas State 5, Seton Hall 3, Iowa State 3, Northwestern 2, VCU 2, UNC Wilmington 1