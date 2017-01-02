Local Chapter of National Organization for Women Reopens

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - A group of women in Hampton Roads, Virginia, has reopened a dormant chapter of the National Organization for Women.

The Virginian-Pilot in Norfolk reports (http://bit.ly/2imfmOk ) the organizers are upset about the election of Donald Trump as president. They believe he's sexist and a threat to decades of progress in women's equality.

The chapter's immediate plans are to make a showing at the Women's March on Washington this month and to strategize for a lobby day in Richmond, the state capital.

The group has elected officers and filed documents to reopen the chapter. It has met three times so far. The third meeting had about 30 people. The group includes an attorney, a stay-at-home mother and a defense contractor.

