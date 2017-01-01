Quantcast

People Take Polar Plunge into Lake Anna for Cancer Research

Posted: Updated:
at Lake Anna at Lake Anna
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

People in Spotsylvania County stripped down to their swim trunks Sunday afternoon and jumped into the cold water of Lake Anna, all to help fight cancer.

Twenty-two people from around central Virginia jumped into the lake as part of the Lake Anna Polar Plunge for Charity. The event raises money for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

Participants jumped off the edge of a dock on Lake Pointe Drive in Mineral. The polar plunge swimmers ranged in age from 9 into their seventies.

The American Cancer Society says pancreatic cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related death in the United States, with a five-year survival rate of just 8 percent.

"Because I've jumped before I kind of know what to expect but it’s still exhilarating and you just know it’s going to hurt when you hit the water,” Pam Kemper, polar plunger, said. "It’s a feel good day, people leave here they feel energized about the start of the New Year and giving back and knowing that they truly made a difference.”

The fundraiser raised $15,000 for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network and will support its mission to increase survival rates for patients.

  • People Take Polar Plunge into Lake Anna for Cancer ResearchMore>>

  • Reported by Victoria Wresilo

    Reported by Victoria Wresilo

    Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelors degree in media studies production and public relations. You can reach Victoria by email and on Twitter.

    Full Story

    Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelors degree in media studies production and public relations. You can reach Victoria by email and on Twitter.

    Full Story

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.