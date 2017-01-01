People Take Polar Plunge into Lake Anna for Cancer Research

People in Spotsylvania County stripped down to their swim trunks Sunday afternoon and jumped into the cold water of Lake Anna, all to help fight cancer.

Twenty-two people from around central Virginia jumped into the lake as part of the Lake Anna Polar Plunge for Charity. The event raises money for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

Participants jumped off the edge of a dock on Lake Pointe Drive in Mineral. The polar plunge swimmers ranged in age from 9 into their seventies.

The American Cancer Society says pancreatic cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related death in the United States, with a five-year survival rate of just 8 percent.

"Because I've jumped before I kind of know what to expect but it’s still exhilarating and you just know it’s going to hurt when you hit the water,” Pam Kemper, polar plunger, said. "It’s a feel good day, people leave here they feel energized about the start of the New Year and giving back and knowing that they truly made a difference.”

The fundraiser raised $15,000 for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network and will support its mission to increase survival rates for patients.