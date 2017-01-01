'Hoos React to an Upset-Filled Day in the ACC

Tony Bennett told his team after the 60-58 loss to FSU, "welcome to the ACC"

If we learned anything yesterday in the world of college basketball, it’s that winning in the Atlantic Coast Conference won’t be easy.

No. 20 Florida State stunned No. 12 Virginia 60-58 inside John Paul Jones Arena.

It was just the second time the Cavaliers had lost in their last 37 ACC home games.

After the loss, head coach Tony Bennett had a message for his team going forward.

“The first thing I said to our team when we walked into the locker room, I just said, welcome to the ACC," says Bennett. “If you aren't right and you aren't executing all the way through, you will not be successful."

Virginia was not the only highly-ranked ACC team to suffer a loss Saturday.

Georgia tech knocked off No. 9 North Carolina 75-63 and in Blacksburg, the Hokies routed No. 5 Duke 89-75.

"It goes to show, we got to come in every night just being ready to play,” says senior guard London Perrantes. “I think this is going to be the toughest ACC play that I've been a part of all four years. I feel like top to bottom it's going to be tough."

Virginia's defense had been stout all year.

It still ranks first in scoring defense, allowing just 47.7 points per game.

However, the 'Hoos had no answer for Florida State’s Dwayne Bacon.

The sophomore guard had 29-points, including the game-winning three-pointer.

The 29-points were the most the Cavaliers had given up to one player in a loss, since February of 2013.

"We had a guy -- Mr. Bacon here -- with a hot hand and we went to him repeatedly and he pulled us out,” says Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton. “Obviously, 70-percent of all games in the ACC are decided by three or four points or less."

The player that's been hot for the 'Hoos is Kyle Guy.

He led the team with 14-points and had what looked like the game-winning basket.

Virginia will need Guy down the stretch as it sorts out its offensive identity.

In two of their last three-games, the Wahoos have gone at least five minutes without scoring a point.

Guy says, "Coach Bennett's always telling me that I need to take stuff to the chest and take charge calls and stuff like that, which I got against Louisville. And them M-C's always preaching I need to eat more and stuff like that, so mentally I'm there I'm just waiting on the physical aspect of it, but I don't--- I try not to let that hold me back and I just give everything that I got on the court."

"He hit a couple shots and he started smiling,” says Hamilton. “He acted like he knew it was going in before it left his hand. You like to see that enthusiasm. You like to see that type of confidence in a freshman. He's going to be a great, great player here and people are going to enjoy watching him play."

Virginia resumes ACC action this Wednesday when it heads to Pittsburgh.