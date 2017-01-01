Gym Members, Managers Say Short Start Can Go a Long Way

Plenty of people are hitting the gym to start working on their workout resolutions for the New Year.

The next few days are some of the busiest for gyms in central Virginia as people get over the gluttony of the holidays and push toward their goals for 2017.

Gym managers say the first three days of January are the busiest as people sign up for new memberships.

Lloyd Goad didn't plan on joining a gym. But in order to change his life, he signed up for a membership at ACAC.

"Part of Type 2 diabetes can be peripheral neuropathy, which means you don't feel your feet. Walking and strength training seem to help with that," Goad said.

He believes getting out there and working with the gym equipment will help him complete his 2017 goal.

"We have a need for physical work. So this is a place to get that kind of activity in a compact time frame," Goad said.

New Year’s resolutions are easy to make, but hard to keep.

"It just fades and life comes in the way and takes over," Fitness specialist Jennie Whittaker said.

Whittaker says people often set their expectations too high.

"January has a reputation for being the biggest month in the fitness industry … lots of people want to lose weight. People want to get stronger," Whittaker said.

She says the key to success is remembering why you made that goal.

"If you keep that frame of mind for yourself, then you're more likely to be consistent throughout the entire year," Whittaker said.

At Zoom Indoor Cycling in Charlottesville, owner Justin Goodman says joining a class may be the answer.

"Not only are you burning a lot of calories with an effective motility, but you want to come back often because the classes are exciting and engaging," Goodman said.

He says it’s important to find a routine that works for you.

"Everybody in Charlottesville; every gym and every different studio, there's always different fitness levels," Goodman said.

Goad agrees and says putting in any kind of effort, is a good start.

"All you have to do is come and spend five minutes," Goad said.

Employees at ACAC suggest joining a gym at the end of the month once the New Year’s crowds die down. They also say do your research before signing up for any kind of membership.