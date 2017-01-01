Albemarle-Charlottesville NAACP VP Takes Over as President

A new leader is taking over the Albemarle-Charlottesville NAACP after its longtime president decided to step down.

Rick Turner announced last month he would resign after winning re-election to the position.

In a letter sent Saturday to the civil rights organization's members, Vice President Janette Martin announced she will assume the office of president.

Martin writes “The current climate of uncertainty signals possible challenging times for us."

She goes on to say, "It is my fervent hope that positive attention to our branch will be a focal point as we think about our standing committees and how members might take an interest and become involved in productive ways."

The organization's first meeting of the New Year is scheduled for Jan. 9.