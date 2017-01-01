Albemarle-Charlottesville NAACP VP Takes Over as President

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -
A new leader is taking over the Albemarle-Charlottesville NAACP after its longtime president decided to step down.
Rick Turner announced last month he would resign after winning re-election to the position.
In a letter sent Saturday to the civil rights organization's members, Vice President Janette Martin announced she will assume the office of president.
Martin writes “The current climate of uncertainty signals possible challenging times for us."
She goes on to say, "It is my fervent hope that positive attention to our branch will be a focal point as we think about our standing committees and how members might take an interest and become involved in productive ways."
The organization's first meeting of the New Year is scheduled for Jan. 9.
Letter from Vice President Janette Martin:
Fellow NAACP Members:
As most of you are aware, after the continuing coverage in the Charlottesville Daily Progress, our re-elected President, Dr. M. Rick Turner has resigned – effective December 31, 2016.
Dr. Turner has been at the helm of the Albemarle–Charlottesville NAACP. After further reflection, he has decided that twelve years is enough as President of the local branch. During his tenure, Dr. Turner represented a sustained vigilant manner in his efforts to put forth a vision that would encompass the mission of the NAACP. His agenda has truly reflected his intent in adhering to what the organization refers to as a “foot soldier” for justice and equality. I join in with our Region 7 National Board members, Debra Brown and Don Cash in expressing our sincere appreciation for his service to the Albemarle- Charlottesville NAACP as well as the Virginia State Conference NAACP.
As of January 1, 2017, in accordance to NAACP By-Laws and Constitution, I will assume the office of President of the
Albemarle-Charlottesville NAACP. I have served the local organization as well as the Virginia State Conference NAACP in several capacities. The current climate of uncertainty signals possible challenging times for us. This transition comes at a time when many of us are engaged or occupied with other activities. It is my fervent hope that positive attention to our branch will be a focal point as we think about our Standing Committees and how members might take an interest and become involved in productive ways. Executive members will meet in order to discuss policies and goals for the branch.
So, until then, I look forward to your presence at our first meeting on January 9, 2017.