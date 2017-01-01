ACPD Officer Recovering After Patrol Car Crash

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -
An Albemarle County police officer is recovering after crashing a patrol car while responding to an emergency call.
The crash happened in the southbound lanes of 5th Street Southwest in Charlottesville around 12:40 a.m. Sunday.
Police say no other vehicles were involved in the crash. The officer was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center with minor injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Press Release from Albemarle County Police Department:
?One of our on-duty officers was involved in a crash at 12:40 this morning. The officer suffered minor injuries and is at UVa Medical Center for an evaluation.
The crash happened in the southbound lane of 5th Street, across from the Exxon in the City of Charlottesville.
The officer was responding to an emergency call at the time of the crash and no other vehicles were involved.
There are no further details at this time.
The crash is under investigation.