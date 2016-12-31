Jackson Kent's 30 Points Propel JMU Men's Basketball Past Drexel in CAA Opener

JMU ATHLETICS MEDIA RELEASE:

HARRISONBURG, Va. - Senior guard Jackson Kent erupted for a career-high 30 points on Saturday afternoon, powering James Madison to a 78-67 win over Drexel in both teams' Colonial Athletic Association opener at the JMU Convocation Center.

The Dukes (3-11, 1-0 CAA) produced one of their best defensive games of the season, harassing Drexel (6-8, 0-1 CAA) into 21 turnovers, the most by any JMU opponent this season. JMU was also able to rack up 22 points off of turnovers in the win.

Kent's offensive explosion was efficient throughout, as the senior sank 12 of his 17 shots, including 4-of-6 from behind the arc, adding four rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block across his 37 minutes. The effort marked Kent's second game of at least 20 points this year and the third of his career.

It was the first 30-point performance for any JMU player since Ron Curry scored 31 in a 98-95 overtime victory over Hofstra at the Convocation Center on Feb. 7, 2016.

Senior forward Paulius Satkus continued his run of stellar play, building on Wednesday night's 22-point effort with 14 points, three rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal in Saturday's victory, marking just the second time in his career that he has produced back-to-back double-digit performances.

The Dukes were in control throughout the contest, taking the lead for good at the 12:20 mark in the first half and holding Drexel scoreless for 6:45 across the middle of the period to push their advantage to as many as 11 before halftime.

After the break, the Dragons would trim the lead to as few as two on a three-pointer with 16:57 to play, but JMU immediately ripped off a 9-3 run to push its lead to 48-38, and Drexel would not get closer than four for the remainder of the contest, with the Dukes going ahead by 15 on three occasions in the final minutes.

Senior forward Rodney Williams notched a double-double for the Dragons, scoring 12 points and pulling down 11 rebounds, while guards Sammy Mojica and Kurk Lee each added 13 points of their own.

QUOTING COACH ROWE

"I'm happy for these guys; they played hard and played together. We've been doing it in spurts all year, but they put it together today. They've seen what hard work means and things are coming together, but we need to keep this up and keep this level of energy moving forward."

BATTLE ON THE BOARDS

JMU outrebounded its opponent for the 13th time in 14 contests on Saturday, edging the Dragons on the boards by a 29-28 margin. Drexel entered the matchup with a +2.8 average rebounding margin on the season.

SIX IN A ROW

Saturday's win marked the Dukes' sixth consecutive win over Drexel and their fifth straight win over the Dragons at the Convocation Center.

UP NEXT

The Dukes remain at home to complete their first CAA weekend, as they get set to host Towson at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2. The Tigers fell at home in their first league contest of the season, dropping a 76-67 decision to UNCW on Saturday afternoon to fall to 8-6 (0-1 CAA).