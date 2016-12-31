JMU Women's Basketball Beats Wake Forest 83-76 in Non-Conference Finale

JMU ATHLETICS MEDIA RELEASE:

HARRISONBURG, Va. – James Madison women's basketball (7-4) closed nonconference play on Saturday with an 83-76 victory over Wake Forest (9-4) at home.

The Dukes were led by redshirt senior guard Precious Hall, who finished the game with 35 points on 52.2-percent shooting (12-23) for her third 35+ scoring performance this season. She was one of three Dukes to finish in double figures, joined by freshman guards Kamiah Smalls (13 points) and Lexie Barrier (10 points).



JMU finished shooting 46.8 percent from the floor (29-62) that included a 40.9 percent accuracy from 3-point range. Wake Forest shot 37.9 percent (30-81) for the game and finished with a 22.7 percent mark from beyond the arc, though the Demon Deacons were limited to just one 3-pointer over the first three quarters.

2The Demon Deacons won the rebounding battle 48-45, helped by Milan Quinn's double-double of 16 rebounds and 12 points. JMU's redshirt junior forward Tasia Butler joined her in double-figure rebounds at 11 to complement her seven points.



Through the early goings of the contest, there were six tied scores and nine lead changes. Wake Forest led by as many as five points in the first quarter and JMU led by as many as 17 points midway through the fourth.



MOVIN' ON UP

Precious Hall's 35-point scoring performance vaulted her career point total to 1,781 to surpass JMU Hall of Famer Meredith Alexis (JMU '07) for fourth on the all-time scoring chart. Third place is held by Hall's former teammate Tarik Hislop (JMU '13) at 1,847 career points.



SHARING IS CARING

JMU had a season-high 15 team assists on Saturday. Six Dukes were credited with assists, including a team-best four from Precious Hall. Lexie Barrier tied her career high at three, a mark also reached by Kamiah Smalls.



YOUNG START

In her second consecutive start, sophomore guard Aneah Young tied her career high in rebounds at four, originally set in her first start at Saint Joseph's last Wednesday.



DOUBLE-DIGIT EFFORTS

Precious Hall has scored in double figures in each of the 11 games played this season. Kamiah Smalls has reached double digits eight times while Lexie Barrier has hit the mark four times.

JMU NATION

After an attendance of 3,212 in the final game of the calendar year, the Dukes have boasted 43 straight home games with at least 2,000 fans in the stands.



UP NEXT

JMU opens Colonial Athletic Association play on Monday, Jan. 2 at 2 p.m. when UNCW comes to Harrisonburg.