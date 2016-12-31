Neighbors Raise Thousands for Man's Surgery-Bound Dog

A Charlottesville man is getting his dog some desperately needed surgery thanks to the help of his neighbors.

Ron Houchens got his Boxer Hound, “Bree,” when she was four months old. A few years ago, large tumors began to form on her body and now Houchens is in need of any help he can get.

"I've always wanted one for years and never had the opportunity to get one. They were selling them, $400-$500, and he gave her to me," Houchens said.

When Houchens first got Bree, everything seemed fine, until masses started appearing on her body.

"She was the one that ended up with the tumors. Her grandmother had them but other than that none of the other ones did,” Houchens said.

Houchens wants to get her the surgery she needs but it comes at a steep price.

"Sixteen-hundred to $1,900," Houchens said.

Neighbors Tegan Medico and Nico Scopelliti decided to help. The couple created a GoFundMe page online to raise money for Bree's surgery.

"So we approached Ron together and got his blessing to do it," Medico said.

The response was overwhelming.

"We started the campaign on Dec. 19. Today is Dec. 31. In 12 days that we were able to raise over $2,000 is extraordinary," Scopelliti said.

Medico says raising the money would not have been possible without a supportive community.

"I was floored. I didn't think we would raise this much money this quickly. It's really a great and amazing thing," Medico said.

Now Bree is set to have her tumors removed and begin a new future on Jan. 9.

"It's unbelievable. I never thought people in Charlottesville would be, well the community is great," Houchens said.

Houchens and Medico are raising money for Bree's care after the surgery. If you want to contribute, you can call the Monticello Animal Hospital and donate to her account.