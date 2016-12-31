Albemarle,Charlottesville Leaders Reflect, Look Ahead to New Year

As the year comes to a close, Albemarle County supervisors and Charlottesville City Councilors are reflecting on the highs and lows of 2016 and looking ahead to the New Year.

City Councilors and supervisors have tackled a lot of issues over the course of 2016. But they say 2017 will bring even bigger and better things for central Virginia.

“I think that one of the things I think the board should be most proud of is some of the collaborative efforts that we've done over the year,” Liz Palmer of the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors said.

Both City Council and the Albemarle BOS reflect on their collaborative efforts as being a highlight of 2016.

“The city and the county there are always stresses between us but really in the state we are known as one of the city-county partnerships that work best,” City Councilor Kristin Szakos said.

Separately, each group has accomplishments they underline.

“One of the things that I'm most proud about is our solid waste efforts, and hopefully in about another year a recycling effort," Palmer said.

“Hiring our new development director, looking at streets that work, the Ragged Mountain decision finally being able to get that squared away,” Wes Bellamy said.

Now they're looking ahead to the New Year and making plans.

Szakos is going in to the last year of her second term and says she’s “good for eight.”

Palmer is up for re-election in the fall, but says she's not done yet.

“I am planning on running again next year it's been a very rewarding period of time and I have things I want to do,” Palmer said.

So does Bellamy.

“Figuring out what exactly we are going to do with West Main as well as looking at how we can finally get a handle on our affordable housing in the city,” Bellamy said.

City Council will meet a day later this week on Tuesday while supervisors reconvene Wednesday for their regularly scheduled meeting.