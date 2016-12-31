Pipeline Opponents Say FERC's Environmental Statement not Enough

Opponents of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline are blasting federal regulators over their draft environmental impact statement for the proposed natural gas pipeline.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission released the draft Friday. It goes over some public concerns regarding Dominion's Atlantic Coast Pipeline, including protecting energy sources and keeping the air clean.

The draft statement says steps will be taken to minimize impacts. However, groups including Friends of Augusta County say the statement ignores their requests and is not enough.

"When you take fracking into account, natural gas is just as dirty as coal is. Natural gas is not a cleaner alternative to coal. What we need to be talking about is renewable, water, wind, solar,” Jennifer Lewis of Friends of Augusta said

Dominion released a response about the draft report saying: "We believe it confirms that the project can be built in an environmentally responsible way that protects the public safety and natural resources of our region."